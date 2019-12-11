WWE News: The Miz Avoids Talking About "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt; Confuses Fans

WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is all set to go up against The Miz at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event. The Miz reacted to the recent incidents on Friday Night SmackDown with a tweet. The Miz stated that he doesn’t want to talk about those incidents, and he wants to spend more time with his family. This tweet has confused WWE fans. It is misleading them to think whether "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs The Miz in the upcoming TLC event will happen or not.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Beats Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt Mocks The Miz's Family

A lot happened on #Smackdown...and I have plenty to say about it. But for right now, I’m focused on spending time with my family until #WWETLC. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 10, 2019

Also Read | WWE: The Miz And Paige Sign Multi-year Extension Deals With The Wrestling Company

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs The Miz at WWE TLC

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt featured in this week’s SmackDown. He challenged an A-lister on Friday Night SmackDown whereas The Miz didn’t want to accept the proposition. The current WWE Universal Champion has already started his mind games, resulting in WWE confirming their match at the upcoming WWE TLC event.

Also Read | WWE Might Be Signalling A Loss For "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt At The Upcoming TLC PPV

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Braun Strowman Injured, Set To Miss Big Event With 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

:The Fiend" Bray Wyatt targets The Miz

The Miz kicked off this week’s Friday Night WWE SmackDown, announcing that he will find Daniel Bryan so that he can fight against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the upcoming event. After that, Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen, and he mocked The Miz. Bray Wyatt said that he wants to see the real face of the former WWE Champion as he has been weak through these years. Bray Wyatt then picked a picture of The Miz and his family. He replaced Miz’s face with his face in the picture. Later on in the show, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was seen beating up The Miz with a Sister Abigail.

Also Read | WWE TLC: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Set To Defend His WWE Universal Title Against The Miz

Watch Bray Wyatt surprises The Miz with a Sister Abigail on SmackDown

Also Read | WWE: Here's How The Miz Messed Up His Contest With Baron Corbin