WWE TLC: After Divorcing Lana, Rusev Will Finally Settle Feud With Bobby Lashley

This week’s WWE RAW started with Rusev and Lana completing all the official formalities of their divorce and later Rusev slammed Bobby Lashley through the signing table. After the incident, RAW Tag-Team Superstars the Street Profits did a news segment on the show, where they revealed that the Belgian Brute will face The All-Mighty in the upcoming WWE TLC PPV. The duo also revealed that the long-time rivals will face each other in a tables match in the upcoming PPV.

After the announcement, WWE fans took to Twitter and praised WWE for their decision. Fans said that the company finally listened to the WWE Universe as they have been asking for the ongoing storyline to end for months. However, WWE can extend the storyline as the conflict between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley is bringing a lot of views and according to reports, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ‘loves everything about the ongoing story’.

WWE RAW: Lana and Rusev's divorce segment

Jerry "The King" Lawler started this week’s WWE RAW by coming to the ring and announcing that Rusev's restraining order had been temporarily lifted for the night. The former United States Champion came to the ring with a big smile on his face and was seen ready to get over everything. Lana, on the other hand, was seen as quite different as she came out angry.

Lana and Rusev's divorce segment started with both the superstars arguing over the custody of their dog, but soon Lana signed the contract. The Bulgarian Brute then looked at Lana and demanded a match with Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty arrived in the ring and revealed that he will soon marry Lana. Rusev signed the contract, but Bobby Lashley attacked him. The two started a brawl and Rusev threw Lashley through the signing table.

