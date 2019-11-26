WWE RAW: Becky Lynch Is Now The Longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion In WWE History

RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch became the longest-reigning RAW women’s champion in history after surpassing the record of Ronda Rousey. For much of 2018, it was Ronda Rousey who dominated the women’s category in WWE. She defeated Alexa Bliss to win the RAW women’s championship at SummerSlam. Ronda Rousey held the record as she was the reigning champion for 231 days.

Ronda Rousey suffered her first loss during WrestleMania 35. On that night, WWE Universe experienced a shock as Becky Lynch defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both the RAW and SmackDown titles. The Man has gone ahead to overtake Rousey’s record. She has reached a total of 232 days.

Becky Lynch boasts about title

Talking to an American media publication, Becky Lynch stated that she was content with her achievements and did not necessarily feel the need to go after the Universal Championship.

After winning the title against Rousey, Becky Lynch defeated the likes of Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans. Also, she became the first female WWE superstar to be a cover girl of the WWE 2K video game.