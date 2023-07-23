Bray Wyatt's Return Seemingly Set For Mega WWE Event, May Clash Against Top Star - Reports

Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest WWE stars to date, as he has became a fan favourite in the past few years. Since his hiatus earlier this year, Bray Wyatt's comeback to WWE has been a source of uncertainty and mystery. His status has been difficult to anticipate due to conflicting reports. Wrestling fans are eagerly awaiting any details on Wyatt's likely return to the ring as SummerSlam approaches. The circumstances of his return are still an ongoing debate in the wrestling world.

3 things you need to know

Bray Wyatt made his WWE debut in 2009

Wyatt has won seven titles in the WWE so far

He could make a special appearance in the upcoming SummerSlam event

What is the latest update on Bray Wyatt?

WWE appears to be dropping hints about Bray Wyatt's possible return at SummerSlam 2023. WWE 2K23 recently released the "Revel with Wyatt" DLC bundle, which heightened fan excitement. What made it even more intriguing was that Bray Wyatt posted a video of it on Twitter, his initial post in quite a while, increasing rumours about his return.

(Bray Wyatt making an entrance in a WWE show; Image: WWE)

Alongside his tweet, some reports have erupted that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to return shortly, and it's still a possibility that he will appear at one of SummerSlam's main events. While a feud with Roman reigns seems unlikely, Cody Rhodes could be the one facing the Wyatt after his rubber match with Brock Lesnar.

WWE has a habit of building anticipation before long-awaited Superstar returns, and this trend indicates that Wyatt's return could be on the horizon. The attention on Bray Wyatt's 2K23 character also suggests that he may be returning to the squared circle soon.

What hint does the WWE DLC pack reveal about Bray Wyatt?

The 2K23 DLC pack appears to be teasing the return of Bray Wyatt. The inclusion of characters such as Uncle Howdy, Valhalla, Joe Gacy, and Blair Davenport in the pack could be indicative of potential future storylines. Wyatt's Twitter video featuring these characters could be hinting at the establishment of a faction that he could join upon his return.

According to previous reports, WWE had plans for a group incorporating Bray following WrestleMania 39, but those plans were put on hold due to his absence and the cancellation of his bout against Bobby Lashley. Now, it appears that WWE is looking for a huge stage on which to reintroduce Bray Wyatt with fascinating storylines, and the 2K23 DLC pack may provide some hints as to what fans can expect.