Edge Likely To Be Interviewed By CM Punk On Next Episode Of WWE Backstage

After performing in a barbaric WrestleMania 36 match against Randy Orton, Edge is scheduled to make his debut on this week’s WWE Backstage. Not just that, CM Punk will also return on WWE Backstage and it is rumoured that he can interview Edge with Renee Young. According to many, Edge and CM Punk could talk about their old WWE days and give their views on recently concluded WrestleMania 36. Many hope Edge to ask CM Punk about his WWE return and the current generation of superstars.

Also Read l The Undertaker gives his honest opinion on John Cena vs Bray Wyatt, Edge vs Randy Orton: WWE News

A few days ago, CM Punk went viral for starting that pro-wrestling (WWE, AEW, others) without a crowd is impossible to watch. Earlier, CM Punk also criticised WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and asked him to stop being negative. According to many, Renee Young could ask CM Punk questions related to these topics and ‘The Voice of the Voiceless’ is expected to answer.

Also Read l Edge vs Randy Orton criticised by fans for long duration, Chris Benoit suicide mockery: WWE News

Edge, on the other hand, could talk about his almost one-hour long match against Randy Orton and talk about the controversy surrounding the match. During the match, Randy Orton was seen choking Edge with a weight cable. Many believe WWE was taking a shot at Chris Benoit who committed suicide while hanging himself with a weight cable after murdering his wife and younger son in rage in 2007.

Also Read l WWE Backstage: Edge triumphs over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in barbaric Last Man Standing match

CM Punk talks about pro-wrestling without an audience

While talking to The No-Sports Report before WrestleMania 36, CM Punk stated that pro-wrestling is ‘impossible to watch with no crowd’. CM Punk said he can watch hockey or UFC or Bellator or any kind of mixed martial arts fight when there are no people in the crowd because it's a sport. CM Punk said pro wrestling is completely different. CM Punk said the crowd is necessary for a pro wrestling event because the audience is the driving force behind what a wrestler does in the ring.

Also Read l WWE Backstage: Edge reveals WWE superstars he wants to face after storyline with Randy Orton concludes