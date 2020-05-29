CM Punk And Daniel Bryan To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Backstage

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are scheduled to appear on this week’s WWE Backstage. CM Punk, who is a part-time wrestling analyst at WWE Backstage, will team up with show host Renee Young to interview Daniel Bryan. Apart from CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers Christian and Booker T will also appear on the show. The WWE Backstage episode featuring CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will go live next Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 pm EST (June 3, 2020, at 8:30 AM, according to Indian timings) on FS1.

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have faced each other in several incredible matches but were never able to work together at WrestleMania. When CM Punk left WWE, Daniel Bryan said in an interview that he wants to face ‘the Best in the World’ at WrestleMania. On the next episode of WWE Backstage, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk could talk about their old wrestling matches. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could also discuss the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament and the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV. Though it’s next to impossible, few fans believe that Daniel Bryan could challenge CM Punk for a WrestleMania match.

Daniel Bryan wants to face CM Punk at WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan recently spoke to Cerrito Live where he was asked whether he would like to see CM Punk in the WWE ring again. Daniel Bryan replied by saying that he doesn’t know what will happen, but he always wanted to fight CM Punk at WrestleMania. Talking about his in-ring rivalry with CM Punk, Daniel Bryan said that there should have been a WrestleMania match between the two. He feels disappointed that fans never got to see CM Punk face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

“In the back of my mind and even after he left – I always had this thing where it just seemed to me that there should have been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan and just in the back of my head I’m disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match.”

Team the beard and the best pic.twitter.com/5CBXo9kRHA — sam (@Gdilima) May 28, 2020

