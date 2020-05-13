CM Punk Trolls Fans As He Appears On WWE Backstage As Mysterious SmackDown Hacker

For the past few weeks, WWE SmackDown has been teasing the return of a WWE superstar who has now come to be known to fans as the ‘WWE SmackDown mystery hacker’. Though the identity of the hacker is yet to be confirmed, some fans believe that it is former WWE Champion CM Punk. Last week, CM Punk turned those rumours into dust when he reacted to WWE on FOX’s WWE hacker tweet with a facepalm GIF.

Despite this, few fans still believe CM Punk could be the mystery WWE hacker. Recently, CM Punk trolled those fans as he appeared on WWE Backstage as the WWE hacker. CM Punk started off the show with his back to the camera. When WWE Backstage host Renee Young saw him, she introduced him as the SmackDown hacker, CM Punk turned around to reveal himself. Laughter then erupted as those including CM Punk made light of the situation.

Ali and Shorty G could be SmackDown's WWE hacker duo

In many videos, the hacker can be seen targeting various WWE SmackDown Tag-Teams including The New Day, The Usos and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss. Because of this, fans have speculated that there could be two hackers and when they appear on WWE SmackDown, they will go after the Tag-Team titles. Many believe that it could be WWE SmackDown superstars Ali and Shorty G. Both superstars have been out of action for months. Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently confirmed the rumours and revealed that the hackers could indeed be Ali and Shorty G.

SCROLL PAST IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW WHO'S HACKING SMACKDOWN.



Please don't spoil it for others who want to watch it happen



Credit to Metal Lord - James Lynch (couldn't find their @) for doing the 1st. I turned up the 2nd video by 6 semitones & found something very interesting pic.twitter.com/Uk6xkQv7OU — Gwen Annabelle (@mistyaquaart) April 18, 2020

