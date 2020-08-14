Drew McIntyre Wants To Defend His WWE Title Vs John Cena; “It'd Be A Heck Of A Match"

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by SunSport where he opened up about his ongoing feud with Randy Orton and his in-ring future as the WWE Champion. While talking about some great champions, John Cena’s name came up, who is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the most World Championship wins in WWE history (both are 16-time WWE Champions). Though Drew McIntyre praised John Cena for his achievements, he also claimed that he wants to face and defeat Cena in a title match. He revealed that he would like to have John Cena's name on the list of opponents he has conquered in title bouts.

"I would say 'you're the one I want to beat'. I want that name on my list. It'd be a heck of a match," Drew McIntyre added.

John Cena is currently working as a part-timer in WWE and makes sporadic appearances. His last in-ring appearance was on Day 2 of WrestleMania 36 where he fought Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. Though the 16-time WWE Champion lost the match, his performance was praised by many and the match was hailed as one of the best cinematic matches WWE has ever produced. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, is scheduled to defend his title against Randy Orton at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV which will take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers).

Drew McIntyre breaks character, praises Randy Orton

While talking about his ongoing feud with Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre said that he’s ‘excited’ to test his capabilities against The Legend Killer at WWE SummerSlam 2020. He then praised Randy Orton and said that “Randy Orton is on fire right now.” In what was a case of doling out some more praise, a couple of days ago Drew McIntyre told TalkSport that when Orton uses all his in-ring skills, he’s "untouchable".

“Like, even when he’s not even trying – he’s admitted himself sometimes he’s not putting in 100 per cent – but he’s still better than 90 per cent of everybody in the world when he’s barely trying. But when he’s on, there is nobody that can touch Randy Orton,” Drew McIntyre stated.

