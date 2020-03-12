Bret Hart To Join Stone Cold Steve Austin On Next Episode Of Broken Skull Sessions

According to many, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions is one of the most incredible talks shows in wrestling today. In the show, the Hall of Famer interviews WWE legends and tries to show their original side. Earlier, Stone Cold Steve Austin had interviewed The Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane and Goldberg on the show. Now, it has been revealed that the 'Texas Rattlesnake' will interview his former rival Bret Hart next. The episode is set to debut on March 16, 2020, on the WWE Network.

Also Read l Bret Hart diagnosed with a common form of skin cancer called Basal Cell Carcinoma: WWE News

Bret Hart to appear on The Broken Skull Sessions

The episode with Bret Hart will go live right after the upcoming episode of WWE RAW where Stone Cold Steve Austin is scheduled to make an appearance. During the show, Stone Cold Steve Austin will celebrate the 3:16 Day with WWE stars and fans. At The Broken Skull Sessions, it is believed that Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart will talk about their WrestleMania 13 rivalry. The Submission match at WrestleMania 13 remains of the most memorable matches in WWE history.

Also Read l Bret Hart diagnosed with a common form of skin cancer called Basal Cell Carcinoma: WWE News

Stone Cold Steve Austin to celebrate 3:16 Day on WWE RAW

Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin earlier revealed that he will be appearing on the March 16 edition of WWE RAW to celebrate 3:16 day. WWE has been celebrating 3:16 day since the past few years to pay respect to Stone Cold Steve Austin. ‘Austin 3:16’ is Stone Cold Steve Austin’s famous catchphrase which was made famous by The Texas Rattlesnake during a promo in 1996.

Also Read l Stone Cold Steve Austin to interview Big Show in The Broken Skull Sessions' next episode

RT @USA_Network: Oh hell yeah! On March 16, @WWE and USA celebrate Austin 3:16 Day, honoring everything @steveaustinBSR. What will happen when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to #RAW live from Pittsburgh? There's only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/B3zuzpLSes — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

Also Read l Kane is going to be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions