Kane Is Going To Be The Next Guest On Stone Cold Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin is ready to return with another episode of The Broken Skull Sessions. After The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg, Stone Cold Steve Austin has announced his new guest for the upcoming episode of The Broken Skull Sessions. It is none other than ‘The Corporate Demon’ Kane. The Undertaker’s rumoured brother and current mayor of Knox County, Glenn Jacobs aka Kane will be sitting down with Stone Cold.

WWE: Kane is going to appear on ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’

WWE Network recently posted a picture on their official Twitter handle and announced Kane as the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast. The upcoming episode of The Broken Skull Sessions featuring Kane will premiere after WWE NXT UK Take Over: Blackpool II. Take Over will be starting at 2:00 PM on January 12th and Stone Cold Steve Austin is slated to appear on the WWE Network after that.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has managed to stay active in the wrestling universe even after his retirement as a wrestler. WWE fans love to see him live and it is quite evident from the popularity of his podcast The Broken Skull Sessions. However, the podcast was earlier named as ‘Stone Cold podcast’. Steve Austin did not want that name. When asked to clarify, the former WWE champion said, "In theory, it's like a podcast, but it's not. We're doing this right here in my studio in Los Angeles, and the show's name is more personal."

