Stone Cold Steve Austin To Interview Big Show In The Broken Skull Sessions' Next Episode

According to many, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions is one of the most incredible talks shows in wrestling today. In the show, the Hall of Famer interviews WWE legends and tries to show their original side. Earlier, Stone Cold Steve Austin had interviewed The Undertaker, Kane and Goldberg on the show. Now, it has been revealed that the Texas Rattlesnake will interview Big Show next. The episode is set to debut on February 23, 2020 on the WWE Network.

Big Show’s recent WWE appearance:

On January 2020, former WWE champion Big Show made his return and helped Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe defeat the trio of Seth Rollins and The AOP. From the start of the match, Big Show punished the three heels and choke-slammed everyone in his way. Later in the match, Big Show was seen delivering his special moves to the AOP. As he was about to win, Seth Rollins hit him with a steel chair, causing a disqualification. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe then came in and punished the heels.

Great to return to #Raw for my first match on Monday night in years! Teaming up with @SamoaJoe and @FightOwensFight last night was awesome, two very talented young men. And as for next week's "fist fight" ... I'll leave this here. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uBmavoai4o — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) January 7, 2020

After the match, Big Show took to Twitter and praised Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. He also announced that he will once again team up with the duo for the first-ever ‘Fist-Fight’. Big Show and the team lost the Fist-Fight and the former WWE champion was not seen in the WWE ring since then. Since then, Big Show has appeared in many events, but only as a host.

