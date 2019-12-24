Goldberg Responds To Criticism Which Hints At Him Ending Bret Hart's Career

Goldberg is one of the most celebrated WWE wrestlers of all time, which has earned him a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. But recently, the wrestler was criticised by fellow wrestler Bret Hart, who accused Goldberg of hurting him. Bret Hart also questioned Goldberg’s spot in the Hall of Fame after the latter’s actions in the ring ended Bret Hart's career. Now, Goldberg has responded to the criticism saying he did not deliberately hurt Bret Hart and that it was an accident that he regrets.

WWE news: Goldberg's wrong kick to Bret Hart

Goldberg addressed the issue in an interview with Inside The Ropes. Goldberg said that during his match with Bret Hart in 1999, he miscalculated the kick which led to Hart ending up with a concussion and subsequently retiring from in-ring wrestling. The match in question took place at WCW Starrcade in 1999, when Goldberg and Hart faced each other in a highly anticipated event. Mid-way into the match, Goldberg hit The Hitman with a thrust kick under the chin.

WWE news: Goldberg feels sorry

Goldberg, in his interview with Inside The Ropes, said that he never meant to hurt his opponent. The WWE Hall of Famer said that if he had any intention of hurting Hart, the latter would have never gotten up again. He apologised for his miscalculated kick and said that he has always looked up to Hart and idolised him. Goldberg said that he would forever be sorry that Hart ended up injured while wrestling him in the ring.

