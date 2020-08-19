Bret Hart Claims He Knew The Rock Was Going To Lead WWE The First He Saw Him Wrestle

On the latest episode of ‘Confessions Of The Hitman,’ Bret Hart opened up about a number of things, including how his brother Owen Hart was involved in bringing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to the pro-wrestling business. While talking about ‘The Great One,’ Bret Hart said that his late brother met The Rock for the first time after Johnson was removed from the Calgary Stampeders football team. Bret Hart claimed Owen knew that The Rock comes from a family of wrestlers, which is why he asked him to try wresting. The Rock took Owen Hart’s advice (seemingly) as he went on to make his WWE debut a couple of years later.

Bret Hart recalls being impressed with Dwayne Johnson’s in-ring skills

Bret Hart claimed that The Rock learned very quick and when he saw his performance for the first time, he was more than impressed. Bret Hart said that he was so amazed that he told his friend that The Rock was going to become a top star in WWE, and the Hall of Famer was right. Within a few years, The Rock developed a huge fanbase and went on to start iconic rivalries with superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. He later won multiple titles and was hailed as the face of WWE at one point.

“I remember watching him and he was doing everything. He was like a natural born athlete, he knew all the wrestling stuff, all the basic stuff. He had lots of charisma in his comeback. I remember telling somebody, 'five years from now, he will be the biggest star in wrestling.'"

Bret Hart endorses Dwayne Johnson as an individual

Later in the episode, Bret Hart stated that he always liked The Rock. He said The Rock is one of the nicest guys he has ever met in the wrestling business, before claiming that The Great One is in a good mood all the time. Hart also revealed that The Rock loves to sing.

“I’m sure he still is now, one of the nicest guys you’ll ever know. And I don’t ever remember him not being a nice guy, just a total class act. He’s a gentleman and a fun guy. I remember he would sing in the dressing room when he was getting changed. You could tell he was talented, and I always liked Dwayne.”

