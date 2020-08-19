WWE Superstars Reaching Out To AEW And Chris Jericho To Jump Ship: Report

AEW and WWE have been competing ever since Tony Khan’s show made its TV debut on October 2019. AEW has defeated WWE NXT multiple times in the viewership ratings charts and the company is also allowing independent wrestlers to appear on the show. Over the past few months, AEW has also signed numerous former WWE stars and gave then a stage to showcase their talents.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that almost every WWE superstar has contacted AEW at some point to discuss wrestling on Cody’s show. Dave Meltzer made this statement after former WWE and AEW champion Chris Jericho named a couple of wrestlers he would like to see in the AEW ring. Chris Jericho claimed that he would love to bring Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, and Don Callis to AEW. Out of the six superstars Chris Jericho mentioned, three of them are from WWE (Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Cesaro).

Speaking on the chances of Roman Reigns moving to AEW, Dave Meltzer stated that The Big Dog is one of the few superstars who has never contacted AEW or Chris Jericho for work. Meltzer claimed that Roman Reigns is the poster boy of WWE and the promotion will do everything it can to not let him slip through the cracks and move to AEW. Reports claim that Roman Reigns would also not like to leave WWE as the promotion is giving him a lot of money to stay put.

“Virtually everyone in WWE, including guys who have claimed different, at one point or another have called up people in AEW trying to see what they can get, or have had interest. But Roman Reigns, and there’s a couple of others, but Roman Reigns was basically, of the top guys, he was the only one who never even enquired," Meltzer pointed out.

Major WWE superstars who joined AEW

Current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes was the first to join Tony Khan’s promotion as he’s also an executive vice president in AEW. WWE legend Chris Jericho then joined the promotion and was responsible for being superstars like Matt Hardy, Jon Moxley and others to AEW. Later, wrestlers like Brodie Lee and Matt Cardona and many others also joined the promotion. It is rumoured that many more WWE superstars will join AEW in the future.

Image credits: WWE.com