Brie And Nikki Bella Reveal That They Are Both Pregnant, Share Sonogram Photo

After surprising fans with her engagement news almost a month ago, Nikki Bella took to social media again to drop a piece of big news. While posting some pictures with her sister Brie Bella, Nikki Bella revealed that she is pregnant with Artem Chigvintsev. Additionally, her sister Brie Bella is pregnant with WWE superstar and husband Daniel Bryan. In the post, Nikki Bella revealed that she can’t believe that she is going to be a mother. She added that she is really nervous, but happy that she will be sharing the incredible period with Brie Bella.

Brie Bella, on the other hand, also shared the news on Instagram. She said that she can’t believe that she will be twinning with Nikki Bella as a pregnant woman. She added that she is happy with the news (so is her husband Daniel Bryan) and can’t wait to see how her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson reacts after seeing her brother/sister. Nikki Bella also shared a sonogram picture of the baby.

I was like, “Brie whatcha up to?” she was like, “Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.” I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol ❤️N pic.twitter.com/mHMWJ84cXO — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 29, 2020

Nikki Bella got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

On January 3, 2020, both Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev took to Instagram and revealed their engagement news to their fans. Nikki Bella wrote that they actually got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to France, but they decided to not announce it then. Bella and Chigvintsev started dating in March 2019, but they confirmed the news in July 2019 on The Bellas Podcast. Before her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella dated John Cena.

