John Cena Opens Up About Why He Wears Denim Shorts Inside The Ring

John Cena, during his time in the ring, used to sport a laid back style of sorts. He would wear denim shorts. During an interview, the WWE star told The Late Late Show host James Corden that his signature style was apt for his wannabe rapper character.

John Cena likes street style

The 16-time champion said that he wanted to integrate street style into his dressing. His in-ring persona was that of a fierce, wannabe rapper from the streets of West Newbury. John Cena added that he could not accomplish that by wrestling in tight underwear (like some wrestlers do).

Cena also discussed the time when he wore cargo shorts in the ring. He said that he wore cargo pants for a short time. However, he later ditched it after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. Cena said that the front of his cargo pants got ripped, leaving him embarrassed.

Coming back to the denim shorts, he said that they were fashionable then. Cena fans would remember that the wrestler started his WWE career with a fundamental in-ring attire. But he soon changed it to shorts. The rest, as they say, is history.

