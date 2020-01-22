The Debate
Daniel Bryan’s New Look And Story-line Development Makes Brie Bella Angry

WWE News

According to Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella did not approve of his new look. He went on to say that she was angry to see his new avatar. Keep reading for more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan recently debuted his new look. However, it seems that not everyone is in love with this transformation. According to the wrestler, Brie Bella did not approve of his new look. He went on to say that she was angry to see his new avatar. The former WWE champion used to sport long locks and beard. He recently debuted a short-haired look with hardly any facial hair. According to Daniel Bryan, the new look is part of his storyline with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in SmackDown.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan Thrashes "The Fiend", John Morrison Defeats Big E

Also Read | Bray Wyatt States The Scary Reason Why He Targeted Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella hates Daniel Bryan's new look

Following his loss to Bray Wyatt at the Survivor Series, Daniel Bryan was dragged under the square circle by "The Fiend". Daniel Bryan lost clumps of his hair in that incident. He explained that his wife Brie Bella hated shaved heads and he instantly knew that she would not be a fan of his new look.

Also Read | WWE News: Daniel Bryan Becomes The No. 1 Contender For Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship

Also Read | WWE News: Daniel Bryan Could Become WWE SmackDown's Top Babyface

Daniel Bryan said that he tried to take a few pictures of himself to send to his wife Brie Bella. However, he decided to FaceTime her instead. He said that during the whole conversation, Brie Bella was quiet. He could see the anger on her face. According to the wrestler, it was Thanksgiving and they had family over. Brie Bella could not show her anger, but he could feel her displeasure through the phone call. However, Daniel Bryan said that Brie Bella has since got used to his new look and seems to be okay with it for now.

Also Read | Kane Rumoured To Participate In Upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020 After WWE Smackdown Return

Published:
Related Stories

