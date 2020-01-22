Daniel Bryan’s New Look And Story-line Development Makes Brie Bella Angry

Daniel Bryan recently debuted his new look. However, it seems that not everyone is in love with this transformation. According to the wrestler, Brie Bella did not approve of his new look. He went on to say that she was angry to see his new avatar. The former WWE champion used to sport long locks and beard. He recently debuted a short-haired look with hardly any facial hair. According to Daniel Bryan, the new look is part of his storyline with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in SmackDown.

dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you



i could heal you, just like you did for Me



whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up



and I Never forget..... — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 13, 2020

Brie Bella hates Daniel Bryan's new look

Following his loss to Bray Wyatt at the Survivor Series, Daniel Bryan was dragged under the square circle by "The Fiend". Daniel Bryan lost clumps of his hair in that incident. He explained that his wife Brie Bella hated shaved heads and he instantly knew that she would not be a fan of his new look.

Daniel Bryan said that he tried to take a few pictures of himself to send to his wife Brie Bella. However, he decided to FaceTime her instead. He said that during the whole conversation, Brie Bella was quiet. He could see the anger on her face. According to the wrestler, it was Thanksgiving and they had family over. Brie Bella could not show her anger, but he could feel her displeasure through the phone call. However, Daniel Bryan said that Brie Bella has since got used to his new look and seems to be okay with it for now.

