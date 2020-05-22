Brie Bella Says Daniel Bryan Nearly Missed WrestleMania, Didn’t Wanted To Go Back To WWE

After Brie Bella announced her pregnancy, her husband Daniel Bryan revealed that he will take some time off from wrestling. He said that he would help Brie Bella at home and will take care of their firstborn and daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. However, Daniel Bryan kept on making appearances at WWE SmackDown and is yet to take leave from WWE.

Recently, while speaking at Sunday Night’s Main Event, Brie Bella revealed that Daniel Bryan was not supposed to participate at WrestleMania 36. She said Daniel Bryan was concerned after the ‘WWE being affected by coronavirus’ headline went viral. Many say that after the WWE assured Daniel Bryan that the news was fake, he decided to stay and face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36.

Brie Bella said after WrestleMania 36, Daniel Bryan didn’t want to go back to WWE, but their doctor gave him hope. Brie Bella revealed that the doctor made a plan in which Daniel Bryan could wrestle and keep his family safe from outside viruses at the same time. Brie Bella added that they liked the plans their doctor made and that’s why Daniel Bryan kept on wrestling and didn’t take a leave from WWE.

“Bryan was gonna stay home, but our doctor gave us a lot of hope and was like, ‘It might be a little pricey but we can work on this. We can make it work,’” said Brie Bella.

Daniel Bryan talks about taking a break from wrestling

A weeks ago, Daniel Bryan appeared on the Bella Twins podcast where he was seen remembering the discussions he had with Brie Bella about his future. Daniel Bryan revealed that his WWE contract expires soon. He said he loves being a father as much as he loves being a wrestler, but family comes first. However, Daniel Bryan said that he can’t leave wrestling.

He revealed he always wanted to be a wrestler, and he became one. He said that he’ll continue wrestling, but now he will take some time off in between. He added that he wants to wrestle ‘once a month or once every couple of months’

“In my mind, it’s almost like I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler,” said Daniel Bryan.

