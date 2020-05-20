The Undertaker Vs Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 26 'Streak Vs Career' Match Throwback

The iconic feud between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26 got saw the WWE veterans get into a dogfight as The Undertaker managed to walk out with his undefeated streak intact by the end of the night. Billed as ‘The Career vs The Streak’, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels dragged themselves to the extreme in order to notch a win. However, Shawn Michaels had to face a crushing defeat after a long battle, earning the praise of the WWE faithful. It has been over a decade since the contest but WWE fans continue to reminisce about the fight as it went down as one of the most iconic fights in WrestleMania history.

Also Read | John Cena Heaps Praise On The Last Ride, Underlines Respect For The Undertaker

Throwback to The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 26 'Streak vs Career' match

After an intense build-up, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels locked horns in an exciting matchup at WrestleMania 24 hosted in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The WWE superstars started to apply their signature moves from the very beginning and The Undertaker injured his knee while landing an Old School on Shawn Michaels. However, The Phenom still managed to stay relevant in the fight as he kept mauling HBK.

According to the agreement of the fight, Shawn Michaels was directed to leave WWE if failed to taste victory against The Undertaker. Shawn Michaels landed blow after blow and also recovered from The Undertaker's assaults and outclassed The Phenom on certain occasions. After a brief battle, The Undertaker’s undefeated streak seemed to be in jeopardy as Shawn Michaels successfully hit him with Sweet Chin Music. However, The Undertaker escaped the countdown. Shawn Michaels, buoyed by the Sweet Chin Music, tried to land a high-flying move to condemn The Phenom to defeat. However, The Undertaker responded and countered HBK’s move with a Tombstone Piledriver to seal his victory at WrestleMania 26.

Also Read | Undertaker's The Last Ride Documentary Series Set To Premiere After Money In The Bank PPV

The aftermath of ‘The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels’ at WrestleMania 26 'Streak vs Career'

On the next night of WrestleMania 26, Shawn Michaels arrived on RAW and announced his retirement from the promotion. The entire segment was dedicated to Shawn Michaels as WWE officials displayed some of the greatest moments from HBK’s wrestling career. Shawn Michaels expressed his gratitude towards the WWE Universe and fans mentioning Brett Hart, Triple H, and Vince McMahon as the people who were responsible for his successful wrestling career.

Also Read | WWE Legend The Undertaker Reveals How He Wants His Curtain Call To Go Down

Also Read | Ranveer Singh 'had His Eyes' On The Promotion With Hulk Hogan As His Idol, Claims WWE

Image courtesy: WWE