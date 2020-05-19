Shane McMahon Suffered Blown Out Belly Button, Umbilical Hernia At WrestleMania 32

Shane McMahon comes from the great McMahon family whose association with WWE dates back to four generations. Shane’s father - Vince McMahon - is the owner/CEO of the WWE enterprise while his younger sister Stephanie McMahon is also a WWE executive. It comes as little surprise then, that Shane McMahon also tried his hand at wrestling and enjoyed a brief stint in the WWE universe. One of the most memorable matches in Shane McMahon’s WWE career is the Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Shane McMahon was caught on tape diving from the top of the 20ft structure and crashing into the announce table below.

Vince McMahon speaks about The Undertaker vs Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon suffered 'blown out belly button', umbilical hernia during WrestleMania 32

In an interview with ESPN, Shane McMahon spoke about the extent of the injuries he suffered after the Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Shane McMahon was quoted as saying, "Undertaker was not a proponent of me jumping off the cage. Not taking anything away from Mick Foley, but this was the new Hell in a Cell. This was bigger, substantially higher."

Shane McMahon spoke about all the injuries that he sustained during The Undertaker vs Shane McMahon match. He further added, "I blew my belly button out - an umbilical hernia - because I hit so hard [on impact]. I didn’t expect that force to be that hard. But oh my god, it was. We knew we had it all the way through the match, just based on the reaction. He was happy with it when it was over."

Shane McMahon added that he was the underdog in the match against Undertaker and hence was desperate to prove a point. He further stated, "Mark [Calaway] would say there were other things we could do, different iterations. But I told him no. This is what the story needs. It was David vs Goliath and you’re expecting David is just going to be killed. In that match, I had exhausted everything in my toolbox to try and win. This is what WrestleMania needs." Interestingly, The Undertaker was due to retire in the next WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. However, The Phenom delayed his retirement with Reigns picking up the win at WrestleMania 33.

