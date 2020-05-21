The Undertaker Reveals How Much Longer He Wanted His WrestleMania Winning Streak To Last

Before WrestleMania 30, WWE CEO Vince McMahon went to The Undertaker and told him that Brock Lesner is going to end his WrestleMania streak. When The Undertaker asked if he is sure of his decision, McMahon said that "If it's not Brock, who can beat you?" The Undertaker agreed with Vince McMahon and said, "Alright, well, it's your call”. After that, The Undertaker started a storyline with Brock Lesnar which ended at WrestleMania 30. At the PPV, The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania winning streak ended (21-1) after Brock Lesnar pinned him by delivering three vicious F-5s.

Recently, while speaking on Pardon My Take, The Undertaker said that he would have liked it if his iconic WrestleMania streak would have gone 25, 26-0. However, The Undertaker said that he's in the wrestling business and he’s not upset that his legendary streak ended at 21 at WrestleMania 30. The Phenom stated that he trusts Vince McMahon and the calls McMahon made for the success of the business.

“Yeah, on a personal level, of course. Selfishly, would I have liked to have gone 25, 26-0? Of course. I mean, that would probably have been the greatest record in all of wrestling,” said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool talks about the end of The Phenom's WrestleMania streak

Undertaker’s wife and former WWE Champion Michelle McCool earlier echoed similar thoughts. While talking to the New York Post she said that the WrestleMania streak should not have ended at WrestleMania 30. She stated that the Undertaker should have fought a few more times at WrestleMania before losing the streak. Michelle McCool said that though many people were making a huge deal about the end, The Undertaker was fine about it.

She added, "People don’t understand he (Mark Calaway) is going to do business. He understands that business is business."

Undertaker: The Last Ride preview

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, WWE released the second episode of their new documentary on The Undertaker, titled, The Last Ride. The first episode was released last Sunday and it focused on the time The Undertaker was preparing for his supposed last match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The second episode focused on the aftermath of WrestleMania 33 and revealed why The Undertaker decided to continue wrestling. The third episode is scheduled to release this Sunday, May 24, 2020.

