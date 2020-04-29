Nikki Bella Gives An Update On Her And Sister Brie Bella's Pregnancies Via Instagram

WWE diva Nikki Bella has been a prominent face in the wrestling organisation and even though she is no longer an active persona on the current roster, WWE fans are seemingly keeping tabs on Nikki Bella and her twin Brie Bella. Throughout the years in WWE, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have given fans several iconic moments and the Bella Twins continue to do so in recent times. Presently, both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are pregnant and the sisters have given an update on their pregnancies via an Instagram post which has garnered a lot of attention this week.

WWE News: Nikki Bella Pregnant - The Bella Twins have an update for the fans

Nikki Bella took to her official social media handle and posted a picture with her twin Brie Bella. According to the caption of the post, Nikki Bella is currently 26 weeks into her pregnancy while her twin Brie Bella is 27 weeks in. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the opening line of the post. The initial line stated, “Both of our babies grew so much last night” and WWE fans have been showering their love and affection on The Bella Twins on social media this week.

Brie Bella is married to WWE superstar Daniel Bryan is already a mother to a daughter named Brie Bella. This will be Brie Bella’s second child while Nikki Bella is on the verge of becoming a mother for the first time. After splitting up with John Cena, Nikki Bella went on to announce her relationship with dancing sensation Artem Chigvinstev. The duo has always been vocal about their relationship and is on the verge of becoming parents to the newborn.

Image courtesy: Instagram of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella