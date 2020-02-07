Brie Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Selfie With Husband Daniel Bryan

Former WWE superstar Brie Bella recently took to Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Her husband and WWE superstar Daniel Bryan can also be seen in the picture, touching Brie Bella’s stomach. The couple can be seen smiling in the picture as the caption read, "Baby bump love!"

Nikki and Brie Bella happy with the news:

Recently, while posting some pictures with her sister Nikki Bella, Brie Bella revealed that she is pregnant with Daniel Bryan. Additionally, her sister Nikki Bella is pregnant with Artem Chigvintsev. In the post, Brie Bella revealed that she can’t believe that she is going to be a mother again. She added that she is really nervous, but happy that she will be sharing the incredible period with Nikki Bella. She added that she is happy with the news (so is her husband Daniel Bryan) and can’t wait to see how her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson reacts after seeing her brother/sister. Nikki Bella also shared a sonogram picture of the baby.

I was like, “Brie whatcha up to?” she was like, “Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.” I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol ❤️N pic.twitter.com/mHMWJ84cXO — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 29, 2020

The Bella Twins may soon reveal the gender of their babies:

According to the sources close to lifeandstylemag, The Bella Twins may soon announce the sex of their babies together. Nikki Bella’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev is also shocked with pregnancy news and can’t wait to know the sex of the baby. Source also revealed that the two sisters still can’t believe the news and have started reading pregnancy books.

“Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves,” said the sources.

