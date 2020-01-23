Daniel Bryan To Wear WWE Merchandise T-shirts Made Out Of Recycled Materials

Daniel Bryan has changed from a heel to a babyface on WWE SmackDown. Now, the WWE star is looking to make a difference by staying true to his 'good guy' character. However, it seems that some of his suggestions are making the company uncomfortable.

Daniel Bryan to wear eco-friendly t-shirts

During an interview, Daniel Bryan said that he is collaborating with the WWE merchandising team to make new eco-friendly t-shirts. According to the WWE star, the merchandising team wanted to produce new merch to mark this character change. The group decided to make the babyface environmentally conscious by making him sport t-shirts made from recycled materials.

dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you



i could heal you, just like you did for Me



whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up



and I Never forget..... — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 13, 2020

Daniel Bryan said that one t-shirt would be made from five plastic bottles. Bryan also proposed that for every t-shirt that is sold, a tree should be planted. According to the WWE star, WWE executives are baulking at the idea.

The WWE SmackDown superstar has always been passionate about environmental issues. It is only natural that the former champion would want to use his babyface influence to help a cause that he believes in.

It remains to be seen whether the bosses agree to Bryan’s suggestions to save the environment. However, Daniel Bryan will definitely challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in a strap match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on January 26.

