Brie, Nikki Bella Reveal They Could Come Out Of Retirement To Face Sasha Banks, Bayley

Former WWE champions The Bella Twins announced their retirement in 2019 after ruling the WWE women’s roster for years. Though Brie Bella hung up her boots due to personal reasons, Nikki Bella was forced to retire after a cyst was found in her brain just a month after her neck surgery. Since then the two have made a name for themselves by releasing a highly profitable clothing line. In 2020, the two grabbed attention by announcing that they're both pregnant and their impending due dates are just one week apart.

Also Read l Nikki Bella and Brie Bella post bold pregnancy photoshoot pictures on Instagram: WWE News

Despite their fame, it appears WWE will always hold a special place in Brie Bella, Nikki Bella’s hearts. The Bella Twins can often be seen interacting with their WWE colleagues and lauding the company. Recently, both Brie Bella and Nikki Bella appeared on WWE’s The Bump where they talked about their iconic WWE career and retirement. When asked about which possible match would bring them out of retirement, the two gave the same answer. The Bella Twins revealed that they would love to go up against current WWE Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

"We would love to go against Sasha Banks and Bayley. That would be incredible. To be able to fight them for the tag titles, especially what they are doing on TV right now, it's just brilliant. It's great," said Brie Bella.

Also Read l Nikki Bella and Brie Bella give fans an update after their mother's brain surgery: WWE News

Nikki Bella wants Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Trish Stratus & Lita vs The Bella Twins

Adding to Brie Bella’s comments, Nikki Bella said that she’s loving the ongoing storyline between Sasha Banks and Bayley. She also revealed she’d love to see The Bella Twins go up against Sasha Banks & Bayley and Trish Stratus & Lita in a Triple-Threat Tag-Team match. “Because I think those are kind of the most iconic tag teams that have been well known, we have a lot of equity behind us, a lot of storytelling. I mean, you already know who are going to be the major heels with it and then you have the past and the present. That would be a dream for me," Nikki added.

Also Read l Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev reveal the gender of their baby, WWE superstars react

Also Read l Nikki Bella engagement ring from John Cena's proposal was worth whopping $115,000: Report

Image Source: WWE.com