Nikki Bella Engagement Ring From John Cena's Proposal Was Worth Whopping $115,000: Report

WWE superstar Nikki Bella started dating John Cena in 2012 and the two got engaged in 2017 after Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33. John Cena got down on one knee in front of a packed stadium and pulled out the ring with a massive rock. Nikki Bella got emotional but said yes when John Cena popped up the question. The couple hugged and kissed as more than 70,000 people cheered for them.

Nikki Bella engagement ring from John Cena: John Cena proposed Nikki Bella with a $115,000 ring

Later, Nikki Bella shared a lot of pictures on her social media accounts which revealed that the engagement ring John Cena gave to her was really expensive. E! Online talked to a jewellery appraiser who revealed that the engagement ring was about $115,000. While giving the details of the ring, the appraiser added that it’s a Tiffany & Co ring.

“The centre stone is a perfect, round, brilliant diamond around 4 1/2 to 5 carats and about 1/2 carat of round, brilliant diamonds flanking the centre stone on the band. All the diamonds are set in platinum in a classic, six-prong platinum head. It's a classic Tiffany design,” said the jewellery appraiser.

Nikki Bella and John Cena called off their wedding

However, in April 2018, the couple called off the engagement and cancelled their wedding, which was scheduled to happen a month later. The couple announced their break up on social media, revealing that the decision was difficult. However, the post also mentioned that the two still have respect and love for each other. Shocked fans took to Twitter and blamed Nikki Bella for the break-up.

However, the People Magazine (via Bustle) later revealed that it was John Cena who got cold feet before their engagement. "John Cena talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her (Nikki Bella). But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always," an unnamed source told the magazine.

Despite this, everything is now “ok” between the two, according to Nikki Bella. After Nikki Bella, John Cena started dating Shay Shariatzadeh. Nikki Bella, on the other hand, started dating her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. On January 2020, the couple announced their engagement and a month later, Nikki Bella announced the news of her pregnancy.

