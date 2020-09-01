WWE Announce Amicable Parting Of Ways With Famed Commentator Mauro Ranallo

The WWE and commentator Mauro Ranallo have announced their parting of ways on Tuesday, ending a 5-year partnership. While Mauro Ranallo quits WWE, it is believed that his exit was done on amicable terms and had no controversies attached to it. Ranallo currently is in British Columbia, where his mother had been hospitalized.

Mauro Ranallo quits WWE: Commentator leaves company after mutual termination

WWE Commentator Mauro Ranallo's exit was confirmed by WWE on their website, stating that the two parties had decided to mutually and amicably part ways. The statement read that Ranallo left an indelible mark on WWE and its fans and wished him the best for his future endeavours. According to The Wrestling Observer, which initially reported the news of WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo quitting his post, said that the Canadian announcer was looking for a less stressful schedule.

WWE have confirmed Mauro Ranallo’s departure:



“WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours”#WWENXT #WWERAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/YltRDfYTkU — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 1, 2020

The report added the company tried accomodating the 50-year-old in their schedule but Mauro Ranallo thought it was best to part ways with the organisation. The famed announcer had been hosting the shows from a home studio in Santa Monica, California, where he lives, as opposed to flying into Orlando each week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.Mauro Ranallo first joined WWE in December 2015, making his debut as a commentator with the SmackDown broadcast team. Ranallo struck a real chord with the fans due to his exciting brand of commentary and was subsequently made the lead commentator of WWE NXT.

The Canadian announcer, in an official statement, said that it was his dream to work in sports entertainment and wished WWE very well for the future. As Mauro Ranallo quits WWE, he added that he wanted to direct his focus to other projects, his mental health charitable activities and the well being of himself and his mother. While the 50-year-old has left his post with WWE, he will continue to announcing boxing for Showtime and MMA for Bellator.

Mauro Ranallo's exit comes at a time when WWE have been in talks with actor-commentator Wade Barrett (Stuart Bennett) over a full-time deal. Bennett was at last week's NXT with Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix and will also be on commentary for the episode of NXT on Tuesday.

