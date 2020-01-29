Brock Lesnar Allegedly Reveals Reason Behind Never Working With NXT Star Matt Riddle

According to many, NXT superstar Matt Riddle was one of the candidates rumoured to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Matt Riddle has been vocal about his desire to retire Brock Lesnar and he was scheduled come face-to-face with the WWE Champion during the Royal Rumble match, but that never happened. Brock Lesnar entered the match as the No. 1 entrant and eliminated 13 superstars. However, he was eliminated by Drew Mcintyre later on in the match. Because of this, Brock Lesnar never faced Matt Riddle who entered the match at the 23rd spot.

According to many, this was not a coincidence. Some reports suggest that Brock Lesnar was indeed scheduled to face Matt Riddle during the match. However, the plans were changed last minute. Some say that the storyline was changed because Brock Lesnar didn’t like Matt Riddle’s retirement comment. As per Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Lesnar was so angry with Riddle that he was quoted as saying, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s**t because you and I will never work together. Ever.”

Men’s Royal Rumble match: Highlights

Though Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar dominated for most of the match. Brock Lesnar came in as the No. 1 entrant and eliminated 13 superstars which included powerhouses and legends like Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, MVP, Rey Mysterio and many more. However, Brock Lesnar's reign ended when he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. From there, Drew McIntyre took over as he eliminated The Miz and Ricochet.

Matt Riddle entered on the 23rd spot but was eliminated by King Corbin. Edge then made his much-awaited return and eliminated many WWE superstars including AJ Styles and Randy Orton. In the later part of the match, Roman Reigns eliminated Edge and Drew McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men’s Royal Rumble.

