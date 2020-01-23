Triple H Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him Before Introducing WWE NXT To The World

Since the day of its introduction, WWE NXT has been evolving rapidly under the guidance of WWE legend and COO Triple H. Within seven to ten years, WWE NXT has produced some incredible athletes. It has now cemented its position as the third crucial brand of WWE. 2019 was huge for WWE NXT as they produced some large scale PPVs and events. They were also seen making history by getting involved in the WWE Survivor Series event. This attracted a lot more viewers and fans.

Triple H talks about the growth of WWE NXT

When talking to Alex McCarthy, Triple H was asked about the growth of the brand and fans comparing WWE NXT with WWE’s rival AEW. Triple H responded by saying that he doesn’t care about what people say. He said that he is just focused on producing high-quality shows. He said that he knows the superstars in WWE NXT are the best and with their skill, the brand is going to develop even more. With the introduction of WWE NXT UK, the company is producing more shows and events compared to others.

Triple H talks about Vince McMahon’s inclusion in WWE NXT

In the past, WWE fans have expressed their displeasure towards WWE chairman Vince McMahon altering storylines. They were worried that once WWE NXT moves to USA Network, Vince McMahon will alter some NXT segments. When asked about the same, Triple H revealed that he and McMahon have the same goal, which is to make WWE NXT successful. He said that he asks Vince McMahon for help whenever he feels trapped and McMahon helps him out.

“The truth is, at this point in time, he’s basically just said to go make this thing a success. It’s what he told me in the beginning. ‘Go make this thing a success,’” said Triple H.

