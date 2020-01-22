WWE NXT Preview: Keith Lee To Face Roderick Strong; Johnny Gargano May Confront Finn Balor

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see Roderick Strong defend his NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee. In the semi-finals of the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic, Matt Riddle will team up with Pete Dunne to face the Imperium. Fans can also see a segment between Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor as the two are scheduled to face each other at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Major matches/segments scheduled to happen on this week’s WWE NXT

WWE NXT: Roderick Strong to defend his NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee

A few weeks ago, Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT North American Championship. On Thursday, he will face Roderick Strong to win the title. Many believe that The Limitless One will lose the match because of the inclusion of The Undisputed ERA. Fans believe the inclusion of ERA will force Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to come out and help Keith Lee.

WWE NXT: Undisputed ERA and Grizzled Young Veterans meet in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals

The inaugural NXT UK Tag-Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans will face the current NXT Tag-Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed ERA. The two teams will clash in the semi-finals of the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Reilly and Fish advanced to the semis with the help of other Undisputed ERA members. On Thursday, fans can expect the same.

WWE NXT: Building up the upcoming PPV - ‘The World Collide’

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled to team up to face NXT UK’s Moustache Mountain at World Collide. NXT can build-up the upcoming PPV by delivering a segment between the two groups. Fans think Finn Balor can also make an appearance as he has a match against Johnny Gargano at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland.

