WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee Becomes North American Champion, Finn Balor Wins

In this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw The Undisputed ERA member Roderick Strong defend his NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee. In the semi-finals of the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne clashed with the 'Imperium'. Fans also saw former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler punish Shotzi Blackheart.

WWE NXT: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: Keith Lee defeats Roderick Strong, becomes new North American Champion

Roderick Strong tried to finish the match fast by delivering some chops, but Keith Lee counterattacked with some chops of his own. Lee kept the pressure on Roderick Strong despite the interference by Adam Cole and other Undisputed ERA members. Keith Lee took the Undisputed ERA out by delivering a basement dropkick. He then moved to the challenger and started punishing him. Roderick Strong tried to fight back, but Keith Lee countered by delivering his finisher. Keith Lee pinned Strong and became the new WWE NXT North American Champion.

WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor defeats Joaquin Wilde

Finn Balor faced WWE UK superstar Joaquin Wilde, formerly known as DJZ on this week’s show. Finn Balor dominated the match from the start and kept the pressure on Joaquin Wilde. Wilde somehow delivered two to three blows, but it was not enough. Finn Balor sent DJZ to a corner with a dropkick and secured the win with the Coup de Grace and 1916 moves.

WWE NXT Highlights: Shayna Baszler defeats Shotzi Blackheart

After getting eliminated from the Women's Battle Royal by Shotzi Blackheart last week, Shayna Baszler faced Blackheart in a singles match. Shotzi Blackheart successfully contoured Shayna Baszler’s attack, but the former NXT Champion started seeing flaws in Blackheart’s defence. Shayna Baszler trapped her in the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission victory. Despite the win, Baszler refused to release the hold until Blackheart passed out.

WWE NXT results: Other matches that took place

The Grizzled Young Veterans defeat NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA

Toni Storm defeats Io Shirai

The BroserWeights defeat The Imperium

The Undisputed ERA got ambushed by The Imperium after the main event

