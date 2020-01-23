Keith Lee Bags North American Championship On WWE NXT; Twitter Reacts To New Champion

WWE NXT has a new champion. Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong to be crowned the NXT North American Champion. This would be Keith Lee’s first title win on any WWE brand. The wrestler won a shot at the title by winning a fatal 4-way match on NXT two weeks ago. At the time, he defeated Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest to challenge the North American Champion Roderick Strong. Last week, The Undisputed ERA had attacked Keith Lee to intimidate him.

Roderick Strong and The Undisputed ERA targeted The Limitless One’s knee. Despite the attack, Keith Lee remained unfazed and even took on Strong and his friends in the parking lot. On Wednesday, he turned the claim into a reality. In a brutal match, Keith Lee tested the limits of the Messiah of the Backbreaker. Despite the interruption by The Undisputed ERA, The Limitless One reigned supreme. He used a Big Bang Catastrophe to take down Strong and win the championship.

Keith Lee’s win took social media by storm. His friends, colleagues and fans went on Twitter to offer their congratulations. His friend and fellow wrestler Dominik Dijakovic was the first one to congratulate the newly crowned champion. He claimed that he deserved it.

Congratulations Keith.



You deserve it. https://t.co/ifnncaq8QG — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) January 23, 2020

NXT Manager Malcolm Bivens tweeted that he always believed in Lee and was glad to have never badmouthed him.

Another fan was so elated by Keith’s performance in Wednesday’s match that he is expecting the new champion to take on Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

I’m really glad I’ve never said a bad word about Keith Lee. I knew he could do it. — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) January 23, 2020

