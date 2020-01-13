Brock Lesnar And Paul Heyman Went Off-script On The Recent Episode Of 'WWE RAW'

Jerry Lawler recently revealed that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman went off-script on WWE RAW’s January 6 episode. He spoke about it on The Jerry Lawler Show podcast. Lawler aka "The King" said that his interaction with Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW was unplanned and unscripted.

Brock Lesnar's off-script segment with Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

On Monday night's WWE RAW, Paul Heyman had announced that his client (Brock Lesnar) would enter Royal Rumble on the No. 1 position. The announcement took everyone by surprise, considering Brock Lesnar is already the WWE Champion.

According to Lawler, after the announcement, the two walked over to the announcer's desk. Paul Heyman then asked Lawler to say good things about Brock Lesnar.

The road to the #RoyalRumble took a slight detour to 'Suplex City' with the return of @WWE Champion @BrockLesnar & @HeymanHustle on Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/PbgYGQlZUJ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2020

Recounting the incident, Lawler said that he and Vic Joseph were looking away from their monitors and did not realise that the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will walk over to their section. He said that the segment was not in the WWE RAW script and he was entirely taken by surprise. Lawler also noted that he was looking into a different camera when he felt a heavy hand on his shoulder.

Lawler said he had no idea that it would happen and was surprised. His surprise may have shown on his face because Paul Heyman then came up to him and asked him to ‘talk nice’.

Brock Lesnar to be no. 1 entrant at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Image credits: WWE.com