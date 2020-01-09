Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar Can Be Eliminated By Drew McIntyre, Feels Booker T

In the recent episode of WWE Backstage, Booker T talked about the matches scheduled to happen on the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV. When asked about who he thinks will eliminate WWE champion Brock Lesnar during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Booker T said that Drew McIntyre can eliminate the Beast as he has what it takes. Booker T said that 2020 can be Drew McIntyre’s year as he is a strong wrestler. Booker T added that Drew McIntyre wants a championship wrapped around his waist and he can fulfill his dream by winning the Royal Rumble.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar set to return on RAW after declaring his involvement in Royal Rumble match

Booker T then talked about the rivalry between AJ Styles and Randy Orton. He said that according to a marketing standpoint, this match will attract a lot of viewers as both the wrestlers have a huge fan-base. "This right here is money, in the main event, anywhere in the world," said Booker T.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns among stars confirmed for Men's Royal Rumble

Booker T may appear in Royal Rumble

In the recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he may make a surprise comeback to Royal Rumble as the PPV is being held in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Booker T revealed that he is doing a lot of workouts and he is trying to get his body back in shape. He said that the Minute Maid Park was just a few kilometres away from his house and he would definitely go to the PPV. When co-host Brad Gilmore asked whether he will be going to the PPV for fun or was he going to fight, Booker T said that he is feeling amazing and he has still got some fight left in the tank.

“I just checked it out a couple of weeks ago, and we've got about a quarter tank left. I think I'm ready to use it because I think I can get about 200 miles on a quarter tank. You understand what I'm saying?” said Booker T.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar will enter at No. 1 during Royal Rumble, says he'll beat 29 other superstars

Also Read l WWE rumors: Brock Lesnar's return looks imminent with Royal Rumble coming soon