WWE News: Kurt Angle Confesses That Teaming Up With The Shield Was A 'dream Come True'

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently had a question and answer session on his official Facebook handle with his fans. In that Q&A session, one of the fans asked Kurt Angle to share his thoughts about teaming up with The Shield in 2017. Kurt Angle replied to his fan by writing that wrestling with The Shield was a dream come true for the WWE Hall of Famer. Also, he added that The Shield will probably be Hall of Famers one day.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: John Cena's ‘Ruthless’ Debut Against Kurt Angle Makes Fans Nostalgic

Also Read | WWE Legend Kurt Angle Opens Up About His Current Role At WWE RAW

WWE News: Kurt Angle praises The Shield

With this tweet, Kurt Angle showed his respect and love for the former WWE tag team. The Shield consisted of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose is currently not working with WWE as he recently joined AEW. However, Kurt Angle stated that the whole team will go down as WWE Hall of Famers.

Also Read | WWE: The Undertaker Confesses To The Time When He Accidentally Choked Kurt Angle

On this day 15 years ago, “heel” Kurt Angle gave Santa an ass whooping. I just Love the holiday season. #itstrue https://t.co/FFFWzE8Hut — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 12, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Kurt Angle Answers Fan's Question On Facebook About The Story Line He Didn't Enjoy

In WWE TLC 2017, the main event was a 5-on-3 Handicap match. Braun Strowman, Kane, Sheamus, Cesaro and The Miz were supposed to take on The Shield but Roman Reigns couldn’t make it due to a viral infection. Meanwhile, Kurt Angle teamed up with The Shield at WWE TLC 2017. The match ended with The Shield hitting a Triple Powerbomb on The Miz. Kurt Angle pinned The Miz to win the match.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Reacts To Rusev Performing His 'Spinaroonie' Move

In honor of your Olympic Hero's birthday, relive some of @RealKurtAngle's most SHOCKING submissions against the likes of @steveaustinBSR, The #Undertaker, and more!https://t.co/UfqQ7GzuSu — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2019

Also Read | WWE News: Sami Zayn Brawls With A Fan At The Daytona Arena In Florida

Watch Kurt Angle and The Shield teaming up

Also Read | WWE News: Vince McMahon Sends A Heartfelt Tweet To The Bella Twins On Their Birthday