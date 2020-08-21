Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns Could Soon Return As WWE Debuts ThunderDome: Reports

WWE will be moving out of the Performance Center and will now start having their shows at the Amway Center in Orlando, starting with this week's SmackDown. The company recently introduced a revolutionary concept for fans called "ThunderDome" which will virtually bring fans into the arena via a live video on massive LED boards. Due to this massive change, rumour has it that top WWE stars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns could make their in-ring return soon. According to WrestlingNews.co, some WWE officials are speculating that ThunderDome could open doors for some superstars who have not appeared on WWE TV for months.

“There is now speculation amongst some people in the company that now that they are running shows at the Amway Center that this will open the door for names like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to return.”

Why did Roman Reigns go on a break?

Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, but because of some personal reasons, he pulled out of the event last-minute. Because of this, WWE was forced to replace Roman Reigns with Braun Strowman, who went on to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania and become the new Universal Champion. Later, Roman Reigns took to social media and confirmed that he didn’t withdraw from WrestleMania 36 because of his health, but went on a break because his wife was pregnant with their second pair of twins who came into the world just a few days after the mega event.

Reason behind Brock Lesnar's extended break

Unlike Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar appeared at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Various reports claim that WWE sent Brock Lesnar on a break because The Beast only wants to be involved in championship feuds and WWE wanted to give some time to Drew McIntyre to grow and develop a fanbase. There is speculation that Brock Lesnar will return and start another feud with McIntyre after The Scottish Psychopath establishes himself as a dominant force.

What is WWE ThunderDome?

WWE ThunderDome will feature a massive & updated set, pyro, video boards, lasers, drone cameras and ‘cutting-edge graphics’. The company claimed that because of these features, WWE ThunderDome will take fans' viewing experience to an ‘unprecedented level’. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades,” said WWE Executive Vice President Kevin Dunn. Fans can now buy their virtual seat to be a part of the upcoming shows and events via the WWE ThunderDome website or on WWE’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Image credits: WWE.com