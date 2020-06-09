WWE Has Massive Plans For Making Brock Lesnar Return At SummerSlam 2020: Report

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been around WWE since his humiliating defeat against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. However, making minimal appearances is nothing new to the ‘The Beast Incarnate’. According to reports, WWE was planning to relaunch Brock Lesnar in-ring at the WWE SummerSlam 2020. In another significant development, although the WWE is yet to announce it officially from their end, Ringside News reported that WWE officials have been chalking plans to host Summer Slam 2020 in front of fans in the arena for the first time in over two months.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, almost the entire sports community has gone on to pause their live schedules but WWE went ahead with their live events in empty arenas. For the first time in history, WWE officials hosted the WrestleMania event in an empty auditorium via a two-night event. However, it appears that Vince McMahon & co. are finally planning to resume the entry of live audiences with the return of Brock Lesnar.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 rumours: Brock Lesnar might return

As per reports, WWE was lining up Brock Lesnar against Bobby Lashley in his return at the SummerSlam 2020. However, RingSide News reported that that is not WWE’s plan at this point. Bobby Lashley already has a title fight against Drew McIntyre at BackLash and he has almost zero probability of facing Brock Lesnar at this moment.

Despite the SummerSlam 2020 rumours, official matchmakers have reportedly staged something exceptional for both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the WWE SummerSlam 2020. Brock Lesnar has lost his WWE title under a major upset and WWE could possibly put him in another title run. Currently, Braun Strowman dons the WWE Universal Championship and Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion. Thus, Brock Lesnar could possibly chase any of them in his return at the WWE SummerSlam 2020.

However, both Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are currently staged with their respective opponents at Backlash. In the aftermath of Backlash, WWE can possibly draft some plans for Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam. WWE SummerSlam 2020 will be held on August 23, 2020, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Image courtesy: WWE