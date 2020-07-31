Matt Riddle Admits Rubbing Brock Lesnar The Wrong Way, Claims The Beast “really Hates" Him

A couple of weeks ago, Matt Riddle made some comments about Brock Lesnar which The Beast Incarnate allegedly didn’t take too kindly. Reports claim WWE shifted Matt Riddle to SmackDown as a consequence. Riddle was originally supposed to make his main roster debut on RAW. Recently, the former WWE NXT star appeared on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast where he admitted he rubbed Brock Lesnar the wrong way.

Matt Riddle says that he knows Brock Lesnar hates him and made it clear that he didn’t want to disrespect Lesnar in any way possible. He said that he’s learned his lesson and is not going to call anyone out in the future. “I’ll be honest with you. The guy has it all. I think he’s taken my comments as like, literal disrespect. I think he really hates me. Which, hey, ok. I get it. I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody that I get it, I’ll stay away. I won’t call people out anymore,” Matt Riddle added.

Matt Riddle still wants to retire Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle says that when he was on NXT, fans would ask him what he wants to achieve in his WWE career. He said he always dreamed of retiring The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar. However, now that The Undertaker has retired, his goal is to make himself capable enough to earn a match against The Beast Incarnate. Matt Riddle reiterated that he has a lot of respect for Brock Lesnar because they both have a background in MMA.

Matt Riddle reveals how WrestleMania 30 played a huge part in his life

Matt Riddle said that after he was fired from UFC, he went through a hard time. He was not earning enough and had a family to take care of. He recalled that one day when he was watching WrestleMania 30 he felt inspired. He said moments like Daniel Bryan becoming the champion and Brock Lesnar breaking Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, inspired him. “I’m seeing before my eyes that WrestleManias mean something. I thought this is a new era. This brand, this sport is going towards guys like me. This is something I always wanted to do,” Matt Riddle added.

