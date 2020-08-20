Drew McIntyre Calls Randy Orton "The Best” While Comparing Him To Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is scheduled to defend his title against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Both Superstars are currently in their top forms and are having a great run on WWE RAW. While Drew McIntyre is delivering some phenomenal matches as a WWE Champion, Randy Orton is playing his 'legend killer' role to perfection. In the past few months, The Viper has delivered some incredible promos and has worked with legends like Edge, Big Show, Ric Flair, and most recently, Shawn Michaels. Due to this, it’s safe to assume that Randy Orton is Drew McIntyre’s biggest challenge since WrestleMania, where he had faced Brock Lesnar.

Drew McIntyre compares Randy Orton to Brock Lesnar

While talking to Fansided recently, Drew McIntyre was asked to compare Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar in terms of the threat they pose inside the ring. Drew McIntyre, who had defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, said that both the veteran superstars are at the 'same level'. However, while drawing a comparison between Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre hailed Brock Lesnar as 'one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time' and 'the most dangerous person on planet earth’.

Drew McIntyre said while Orton never tries to be the best in the world, there’s no denying that he is actually one of the best. McIntyre then broke his in-ring character and praised Randy Orton for delivering some great matches in the past few months. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2020, which is scheduled to take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers).

“Randy Orton not trying is one of the best in the world, and he would let himself, and he’s talked about it, I don’t always care, I don’t always give it a hundred per cent, but realistically he’s still one of the best without caring, and over these past few months, he’s certainly cared.”

Randy Orton is untouchable: Drew McIntyre

However, this is not the first time Drew McIntyre has praised Randy Orton. Earlier, while talking to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Drew McIntyre had praised The Viper and claimed that Randy Orton 'is on fire right now’. McIntyre also admitted that when Orton uses all his in-ring skills, he’s untouchable. “Like, even when he’s not even trying – he’s admitted himself sometimes he’s not putting in 100 per cent – but he’s still better than 90 per cent of everybody in the world when he’s barely trying. But when he’s on, there is nobody that can touch Randy Orton,” Drew McIntyre added.

Image Source: WWE.com