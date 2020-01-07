Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns Among Stars Confirmed For Men's Royal Rumble

After Roman Reigns announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar also confirmed his participation and revealed that he will be entering on the number one spot. Brock Lesnar became the eighth man announce his participation in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble. Before Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Eric Rowan had announced their participation. Roman Reigns is the only SmackDown superstar who has officially announced his inclusion in the much-awaited match.

#WWEChampion @BrockLesnar has decided to make himself the FIRST entrant in this year's Men's #RoyalRumble Match... and many more have joined the fray! https://t.co/3W9UxqUbbX — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

Also Read l Brock Lesnar will enter at No. 1 during Royal Rumble, says he'll beat 29 other superstars

When it’s all said and done....there can be only 3..2...1!!!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/OwRPKa3agh — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 7, 2020

Also Read l WWE RAW highlights, results: Big Show, Brock Lesnar return to RAW with a surprise

Roman Reigns is WWE’s favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble

According to a leading Indian publication, Roman Reigns is the favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns has only participated in one title match (Intercontinental Championship) last year and WWE would want to give 'The Big Dog' another title shot. According to fans, Reigns will also be an ideal rival for Bray Wyatt and his WWE Universal Championship if Daniel Bryan fails at Royal Rumble 2020.

Also Read l WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar set for return, Rey Mysterio to face Andrade for US title

WWE Royal Rumble matches announced until now:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

30-Men Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Eric Rowan, 22 Participants TBA

30-Women Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When Brock Lesnar and Big Show broke the ring on WWE SmackDown in 2003