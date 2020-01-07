The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns Among Stars Confirmed For Men's Royal Rumble

WWE News

Before Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Eric Rowan had announced their participation. Read more.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brock Lesnar

After Roman Reigns announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar also confirmed his participation and revealed that he will be entering on the number one spot. Brock Lesnar became the eighth man announce his participation in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble. Before Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Eric Rowan had announced their participation. Roman Reigns is the only SmackDown superstar who has officially announced his inclusion in the much-awaited match.

Also Read l  Brock Lesnar will enter at No. 1 during Royal Rumble, says he'll beat 29 other superstars

Also Read l WWE RAW highlights, results: Big Show, Brock Lesnar return to RAW with a surprise

Roman Reigns is WWE’s favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble

According to a leading Indian publication, Roman Reigns is the favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns has only participated in one title match (Intercontinental Championship) last year and WWE would want to give 'The Big Dog' another title shot. According to fans, Reigns will also be an ideal rival for Bray Wyatt and his WWE Universal Championship if Daniel Bryan fails at Royal Rumble 2020.

Also Read l WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar set for return, Rey Mysterio to face Andrade for US title

WWE Royal Rumble matches announced until now:

  • WWE Universal Title Match

          Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

  • RAW Women's Title Match

          Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

  • 30-Men Royal Rumble Match

          Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and                  Eric Rowan, 22 Participants TBA

  • 30-Women Royal Rumble Match

          Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When Brock Lesnar and Big Show broke the ring on WWE SmackDown in 2003

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S FATHER HAILS VERDICT
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY
SMRITI IRANI ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
GANGULY CALLS PANT 'SPECIAL TALENT'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS