WWE Throwback: When Brock Lesnar And Big Show Broke The Ring On WWE SmackDown In 2003

Brock Lesnar and Big Show are two of the most feared and popular wrestlers of WWE. They have achieved almost everything in their wrestling career. Every time they step inside the WWE ring, they bring something extra for the fans. The WWE crowd loves to watch them in action. The duo thrilled fans with an extraordinary stunt when they broke a WWE ring while fighting each other at a SmackDown main event on June 12, 2013.

WWE SmackDown: When Brock Lesnar and Big Show broke down a WWE ring

The fight did not have a specific winner as it ended abruptly after the ring broke down. The heavyweight gladiators put up a great show for WWE fans before exploding the ring with their weight. According to reports, Brock Lesnar and Big Show put down a collective total of 500 pounds over the ring which ended the night in such a horrific manner. It was a steady fight as both the men offered everything they had inside the ring. In the final seconds of the fight, Brock Lesnar suplexed The World’s Largest Athlete from the top rope and broke the ring. Take a look at the incident from 2003.

Was it staged?

WWE maintained to say that the infamous incident was unstaged for more than a decade. However, in an episode of Talk Is Jericho in 2015, Big Show revealed that it was actually a staged performance. The World’s Largest Athlete further praised WWE Stunt Coordinator Ellis Edwards for executing the plan to perfection and gifting WWE fans one of the greatest moments of professional wrestling.

