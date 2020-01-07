Brock Lesnar Set To Return On RAW After Declaring His Involvement In Royal Rumble Match

After making his much-awaited return in this week’s WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear in the next episode of RAW as well. This week, Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman opened the show and announced that the WWE Champion can’t wait to punish WWE superstars. He said that the Beast Incarnate is looking to hurt someone and that’s why he would enter the Royal Rumble match. The Advocate announced that Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match at No. 1 to prove his dominance.

#WWEChampion @BrockLesnar has decided to make himself the FIRST entrant in this year's Men's #RoyalRumble Match... and many more have joined the fray! https://t.co/3W9UxqUbbX — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

Fans react to Lesnar's announcement

Fans believe that in the upcoming episode, many superstars can confront Brock Lesnar to build up the upcoming PPV. Some even believe that an A-list superstar can confront Brock Lesnar on RAW and the two can start a new storyline. Few also mentioned that during the Royal Rumble match, a legendary WWE superstar can make his return and eliminate Lesnar from the match. The superstar can win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Some fans are hoping that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt eliminates the Beast in the PPV match and the two face each other in a champion vs champion match at WrestleMania.

So does this mean if Brock wins the rumble he gets to challenge himself?



We have to see Brock literally play with himself in the main event of Wrestlemania 36? pic.twitter.com/LLF1hdQLhW — Deadly Pika™️ (@PikaPriest) January 7, 2020

Brock vs Fiend for the Unified Titles? — Rye (@RyeStraightFire) January 7, 2020

