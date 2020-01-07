Brock Lesnar Will Enter At No. 1 During Royal Rumble, Says He'll Beat 29 Other Superstars

The stage for WWE Royal Rumble is set and you will see Brock Lesnar in the 30-man Battle Royal match this year. The Beast has entered himself as No. 1 in the match. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman returned to the first WWE RAW show of 2020 to make the announcement.

Brock Lesnar gave up his chance at any proposed one-on-one matches to do the unprecedented – enter Royal Rumble as No. 1 and take on the 29 contenders and defeat them to win the Battle Royal. Brock Lesnar is not the first champion to enter at No. 1. In 2016, Roman Reigns entered the Battle Royal at the first spot. It is yet not clear whether Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship title will be on the line at WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar to make history

Paul Heyman announced on WWE RAW that his client Brock Lesnar is looking to make history by entering the Royal Rumble and take on every other contender in the Battle Royal. Heyman said that they wanted to go all the ‘freaking’ way. Explaining how it would work, he said that if Roman Reigns was to enter Royal Rumble, he would face the Beast.

If Seth Rollins was to enter Royal Rumble, he would face Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman said that any wrestler from all three brands of WWE – RAW, SmackDown and NXT – will face Brock Lesnar. Heyman went on to say that Brock Lesnar would be the last man standing in the ring. The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 26 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

