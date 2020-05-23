Brock Lesnar Looked Like A Viking To Vince McMahon When He First Saw Him: Jim Ross

After winning the NCAA Division I Collegiate Wrestling Championship at the University of Minnesota, Brock Lesnar was scouted by WWE's former Head of Talent Relations Jim Ross. Brock Lesnar signed a contract with WWE and was sent to OVW for training. There, he wrestled with newcomers and future WWE greats such as John Cena, Randy Orton and Batista. Despite the tough competition, Brock Lesnar was able to make a name for himself and become a household name in WWE.

In the recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed how WWE CEO Vince McMahon reacted when he saw Brock Lesnar for the first time. Jim Ross said that Brock Lesnar was so skilled in OVW that he became Vince McMahon’s top priority and was later called to the main roster. Jim Ross revealed that when Vince McMahon saw Brock Lesnar for the first time, he got a "man crush". Ross claimed that Vince McMahon was so impressed with Brock Lesnar’s physical appearance that he called him a 'Viking'.

“When Vince saw him (Brock Lesnar) he had the damnedest man crush in like 10 seconds on earth. He said, ‘damn. He looks like a Viking,’” said Jim Ross

Vince McMahon fell in love with Brock Lesnar: Jim Ross

In another interview, Jim Ross remembered the first meeting Vince McMahon had with Brock Lesnar. At the meeting, Brock Lesnar said a line which made the WWE CEO fall in love with 'The Beast'. According to Jim Ross, when Vince McMahon asked what he wants to be, the future Hall of Famer replied saying that he wants to be an entertainer. Vince McMahon loved the line because WWE is primarily an entertainment business and then a wrestling business.

“I remember Brock saying something like ‘I want to be an entertainer,’ and Vince fell in love with him right there.”

Brock Lesnar’s dominance on WWE

Brock Lesnar signed a deal with WWE RAW mere months after his training in OVW. Since day one, Brock Lesnar was dominant and within six months of his main roster debut, Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion by defeating WWE legend The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. He went on to feature in many memorable matches, before leaving the promotion for the NFL and, later, UFC. He returned to the WWE ring in 2012 and has been dominating since then.

