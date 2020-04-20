Brock Lesnar Beats Reigns, Rollins And Orton To Become Highest-paid Superstar In WWE

To improve their cash flow amid the coronavirus outbreak, WWE earlier released close to 40 percent of its staff from the company. WWE had to let more than 20 in-ring performers including Rusev, Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and the O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) go among others. WWE also released around ten WWE producers which also includes Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Lance Storm and others.

The steps taken by WWE were criticised by fans all over the world and WWE was slammed even more when Forbes released the list of 2019’s top 10 highest-paid superstars. The top 10 employees in WWE made a combined $38.5 million before taxes in the year 2019. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar topped the charts despite making only nine appearances in the last 12 months.

Brock Lesnar WWE earnings

Brock Lesnar made $10 million in 2019 which is double of what the runner up Roman Reigns ($5 million) made. Randy Orton secured the third spot by earning $4.1 million in 2019, while Seth Rollins and Triple H secured the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Becky Lynch (sixth) and Stephanie McMahon (ninth) are the only women on the list as they earned $3.1 million and $2 million respectively.

Here are the Top 10 highest paid WWE superstars

Brock Lesnar – $10 million (₹76.50 crores approximately)

Roman Reigns – $5 million (₹38.25 crores approximately)

Randy Orton – $4.1 million (₹31.36 crores approximately)

Seth Rollins – $4 million (₹30.60 crores approximately)

Triple H – $3.3 million (₹25.24 crores approximately)

Becky Lynch – $3.1 million (₹23.71 crores approximately)

Goldberg – $3 million (₹22.95 crores approximately)

Shane McMahon – $2.1 million (₹16.06 crores approximately)

Stephanie McMahon – $2 million (₹15.30 crores approximately)

Braun Strowman – $1.9 million (₹14.53 crores approximately)

