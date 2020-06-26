Brock Lesnar Once Threatened To Punch WWE Security Head 'right In The Face': Reports

Brock Lesnar may have achieved some incredible things after making his WWE debut, but the wrestler actually hated his first run with the company in 2002-04. Despite becoming the youngest WWE Champion and winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2002, Brock Lesnar used to “be miserable all the time”. In an episode of ‘Ruthless Aggression’ documentary series, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar was “fed up” with the WWE. He didn’t like travelling three to five times a week and had a lot of pressure on him as a young champion.

Recently, former WWE Head of Security Jimmy Noonan spoke to FOX News where he revealed how Brock Lesnar behaved backstage during his early days in WWE. He also shared a story on how much Brock Lesnar wanted to stay away from the crowd. Jimmy Noonan remembered the time when he was with Brock Lesnar at an airport and the then WWE Champion told him that he would “punch him right in the face” if a fan comes up to him and asks for an autograph. Noonan said that Brock Lesnar was cranky because he hated travelling and that day they had been to the airport twice.

“We walk into the airport at the same time and he looks at me and goes ‘Noonan if one fan comes up to me and asks me for an autograph, I’m gonna punch you right in the face’ and that would be the beginning of my day.”

Did Brock Lesnar buy a plane?

Jimmy Noonan claimed that when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, he bought a plane on his own expense so that he could have fewer interactions with fans at the airport. “He hated WWE so much at the time that he bought his own plane to fly in on his own expense so he wouldn’t have to be with the boys in the airport and be with the fans,” Jimmy Noonan added. Fans speculate that Brock Lesnar currently has a good relationship with WWE chairman Vince McMahon and is liking his current run with the promotion. Reports also claim that he lets other WWE superstars board his private plane if he has a good relationship with them.

Image Source: WWE.com

