Is John Cena Retiring From WWE? Superstar Teases Exit After WrestleMania 36 Defeat

John Cena recently took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message which left many confused. In the tweet, John Cena can be seen talking about ‘the end’ and leaving everyone ‘guessing’. According to many, John Cena is thinking of ending his WWE career and doing it in a way which will shock everyone. However, this is not the first time John Cena has teased his WWE retirement.

All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2020

Is John Cena retiring from WWE? John Cena tease retirement on WWE SmackDown

After returning to WWE SmackDown a year later, John Cena delivered a promo which looked like his retirement statement. He even said that he hasn’t earned a spot at WrestleMania and ended his speech by saying, “this wasn't goodbye forever, just goodbye for now.” However, before John Cena could say his last goodbyes, amid the 'Is John Cena retiring from WWE' questions, he was challenged by Bray Wyatt 'The Fiend' for an alleged last match.

Is John Cena retiring from WWE? John Cena tease retirement during an interview

Outside the WWE ring, the 16-time WWE World Champion teased his WWE retirement and said he can’t perform in so many matches. John Cena revealed that he can't physically keep up with WWE's hectic physical schedule anymore. Amid the 'Is John Cena retiring from WWE' questions, Cena said that when he turned 40, he looked in the mirror and decided to perform 100 times, despite performing 250 times a year. Later, even that thought changed as he decided to perform just 50 times and do it well.

“I can’t perform as much as the current ones, because I’m a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff,” said John Cena at the Today Show.

We all have many differences that make us unique, still, we are all human. We all have real emotions. Words and actions can heavily impact those they're directed towards. We are free to say and do as we choose, we must NEVER overlook being accountable for those words and actions. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 3, 2020

