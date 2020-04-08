WrestleMania 36 Becomes Most Social Event In WWE History, Breaks Multiple Records: WWE

WWE earlier revealed that the recently concluded WrestleMania 36 PPV was the most social event in the company’s history. According to WWE, WrestleMania 36 saw more than 13.8 million total interactions on various social media websites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. WrestleMania 36’s interaction was 57 percent more than last year’s WrestleMania, according to Nielsen Social.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: McIntyre defeats Lesnar, Fiend defeats Cena, Edge defeats Orton: WWE News

WWE also set a WrestleMania 36 Week viewership record as the company saw more than 965 million views on their various digital and social media platforms. The video views on platforms like WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat saw a 20 percent increase compared to last year. WWE also revealed that they registered an additional 46 million hours of content and video consumption during WrestleMania 36 Week. Compared to last year’s WrestleMania Week consumption, WWE saw a 28 percent increase.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Edge triumphs over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a barbaric match: WWE News

WrestleMania 36 Day 1 and Day 2 results

WrestleMania 36 Day 1 results

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles

WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman defeats Goldberg (c)

Mojo Rawley defeats R-Truth for the 24/7 Title

Singles Match: Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: John Morrison (c) defeats Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) defeats Daniel Bryan

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeats Shayna Baszler

Singles Match: Elias defeats King Corbin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeat The Kabuki Warriors (c)

Kickoff Match: Cesaro defeats Drew Gulak

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre stuns Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

WrestleMania 36 Day 2 results

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar (c)

Firefly Fun House Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Bayley (c) defeats Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) defeat Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Rob Gronkowski defeats Mojo Rawley to become 24/7 Champion

Last Man Standing Match: Edge defeats Randy Orton

Singles Match: Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler

Singles Match: Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley (c)

Kickoff Match: Liv Morgan defeats Natalya

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in unique Firefly Fun House match: WWE News