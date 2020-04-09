What Happened To Drew McIntyre After WrestleMania 36 Win Over Brock Lesnar?

On day two of WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar and became the new WWE Champion. In the process, he also became the first-ever British WWE Champion. However, Drew McIntyre got busy from the moment he got the belt. As Drew McIntyre was about to leave the WrestleMania 36 ring after the celebration, The Big Show appeared and challenged Drew McIntyre for a match.

What happened to Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36 win? Drew McIntyre fought The Big Show

Drew McIntyre accepted the challenge and fought his first title defence match. The Big Show started strong as he slapped the champion until he had to fight. Big Show kept the pressure on the new champion and even went to deliver a chokeslam. Drew McIntyre soon recovered and hit the Claymore to win and retain his title.

What happened to Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36 win? Drew McIntyre challenged Tyson Fury

The next day, Drew McIntyre talked to Sports Breakfast’s Ally McCoist where he was asked who he would love to face in the future outside WWE. In reply, Drew McIntyre said that he wants to face former English Football player Chris Sutton. However, Drew McIntyre then challenged Tyson Fury and asked McCoist to deliver his message to Tyson Fury. Later, Tyson Fury accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge and said he is ready to fight, ‘anytime, anywhere’.

dmcintyrewwe has call me out after his @wwe Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere.👍🏻🙏🏻 @ Europe/London https://t.co/klmwMnq88c — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 6, 2020

What happened to Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36 win? Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE Backstage and WWE Bump

After that, Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE Backstage where he talked about his previous WWE run. He also talked about the things he did to make an impactful return and revealed what he is thinking of doing in the future. At WWE Bump, Drew McIntyre had a live chat with former teammates Heath Slater and Shamus.

