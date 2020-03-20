Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton And Drew McIntyre Set To Appear On WWE RAW

WWE recently announced that on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see the return on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Not only this, but Brock Lesnar’s current rival and 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to make an appearance to hype up his upcoming match. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton will also return to answer Edge’s question.

Also Read l Bray Wyatt comments on Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee leaving WWE for AEW

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar could come face-to-face on WWE RAW

A few weeks ago, Drew McIntyre delivered three claymore kicks to Brock Lesnar when the beast tried to attack him. In the upcoming episode, the WWE Champion will look to take his revenge and show Drew McIntyre and the WWE Universe a glimpse of what might happen at WrestleMania 36. According to many, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar will take the storyline to a different level as WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away. Few also think that in the upcoming episodes, fans could see a contract signing segment between the two.

The winner of the 2020 Men's #RoyalRumble Match @DMcIntyreWWE will be LIVE on #RAW next Monday with the biggest match of his career at #WrestleMania getting closer!https://t.co/CkvLY3IwQc — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results, preview for Mar 20 episode

Randy Orton could accept Edge’s WrestleMania 36 challenge on WWE RAW

This week, Edge appeared on WWE RAW where he challenged Randy Orton for a match at WrestleMania 36. During his promo, Edge slammed Randy Orton for attacking his wife Beth Phoenix and said he is going to revenge. It was then announced that Randy Orton will appear on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW and will answer Edge’s question. According to many, the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton started the day Edge returned (Royal Rumble 2020) and it will continue for a long time. Many believe that Randy Orton will accept Edge’s challenge and the two will face each other at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE cancels two major matches from WrestleMania 36 card due to coronavirus: WWE News

Also Read l Daniel Bryan ponders WWE future with 'I think I'm done being a full-time wrestler' claim: WWE News